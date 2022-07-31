England manager Sarina Wiegman has expressed her pride at leading England to their first ever major title.

In the Euro 2022 final. the Lionesses were faced with the immense task of overcoming Germany who had won all of their previous eight European finals.

After winning the tournament in front of a record-breaking 87,192 supporters in attendance at Wembley Stadium, Wiegman has credited the team spirit that saw her side write a new chapter of English football history.

"It's unbelievable," she said. "It's incredible. If you really want to win and become better every single day that's what I have noticed the whole year. It's just incredible.

"They want to be together. We agreed on a couple of things about behaviour. They weren't just words we lived it and this is the result. It was so tight against Germany and it was a little bit of a fight in there.

"Who cares we won 2-1 and we are European champions."

Wiegman also led the Netherlands to the 2017 Women's European title. When asked what her secret is, the Dutchwoman said: "I don't have any secrets I'm really open.

"I don't think I realise what's going on. I need some time. I'm going to take some nice pictures."

Straight after the match, winning goalscorer Chloe Kelly shouted a string of incomprehensible words, sang 'Sweet Caroline' and then ran off with the microphone.

When she finally returned, she said: "It's amazing. Everyone that came out to support us. This is what dreams are made of. As a young girl watching women's football and now as a Lioness. It's unbelievable."

Kelly returned to competitive action in April after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Reflecting on her comeback, she said: "Thank you to everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I'd be here.

"To be here and score the winner... these guys are special. The manager is special and what a special group of staff. This is amazing."

England captain Leah Williamson said "the kids are alright" after the historic victory.

"I can't stop crying," she said. "For something like this we talk and we talk and we talk and we've finally done it. It's about being on the pitch and I tell you what: the kids are alright.

"It's the proudest moment of my life until the day I have kids I suppose. I'm going to lap it up. I've taken in every piece of advice I've got.

"And I take every single second in so I can relive it over and over. I'm going to be reliving that for a long time."

Williamson hopes winning the tournament will encourage more people to attend Women's Super League matches (WSL) across England.

"The legacy of this tournament is the change in society," she added. "It's everything that we've done. We've brought everyone together and we've got people at games.

"We want people to come to WSL games, but the legacy of this team is winners and this is the start of a journey."

