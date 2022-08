Football

'There's still one more...' - Lucy Bronze chasing World Cup dream after Euro 2022 heroics

Lucy Bronze, among the players perhaps feeling worse for wear in enormous sunglasses after England's Euro 2022 win, teased that there is "one more [trophy] we can get our hands on next year" ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

00:00:17, 2 hours ago