Football

'There was a handball, why VAR didn't check?' - Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg after Euro 2022 final

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was aggrieved they did not get a penalty for handball from England skipper Leah Williamson in the first half of the Euro 2022 final, which England won 2-1.

00:01:56, an hour ago