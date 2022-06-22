The latest edition of the UEFA Women’s European Championship takes place this summer.

England will host the 13th edition of the quadrennial tournament as Europe’s top sides go head-to-head in order to determine the top team in the continent.

The competition was set to take place in 2021, but due to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 and postponement of other events, was held over to this year.

Netherlands are reigning European champions following their triumph on home soil in 2017, beating Denmark 4-2 in the final.

When is Euro 2022?

The tournament begins on Wednesday, July 6 with the final taking place on Sunday, July 31.

Where is it being held?

The tournament is being hosted in England with matches played at 10 venues:

Brighton & Hove Community Stadium (Brighton), Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford, London), Manchester City Academy Stadium, (Manchester), Stadium MK (Milton Keynes), New York Stadium (Rotherham), Bramall Lane (Sheffield), St Mary’s Stadium (Southampton), Old Trafford (Manchester), Leigh Sports Village (Leigh), Wembley (London).

Netherlands Women celebrating winners EURO 2017 final with the trophy during the EURO Women match between Holland v Denmark on August 6, 2017 (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Who is taking part?

The tournament will be made up of 16 teams following the qualification process.

As hosts, England qualified automatically and will be joined by eight-time former winners Germany and two-time champions Norway.

Other former winners taking part will be Sweden and reigning champions Netherlands.

Denmark, France, Belgium, Iceland, Spain, Finland, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland and Portugal* make up the rest of the line-up.

*Portugal qualify in place of Russia who initially won the play-off between the two teams but were subsequently banned following their country’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Format

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four with the top two teams progressing to the quarter-final knockout stage.

The draw for the groups took place in October 2021:

Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Schedule

All kick-off times local

Group stage:

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford, Manchester)

Thursday 7 July

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July

﻿Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

Monday 11 July

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)

Group A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday 12 July

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July

Group D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton)

Group A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July

Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July

QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July

QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)

