Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be out of action at Euro 2022 until she returns a negative test.

The Dutch got their Euro 2022 campaign under way on Saturday, drawing 1-1 against Sweden with Miedema starting up front.

The Arsenal star will certainly miss Wednesday’s match against Portugal, however, and her return depends on future Covid test results.

“Vivianne Miedema has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be in isolation for the next few days,” the Netherlands confirmed.

“When she no longer has any symptoms and tests negative, she can rejoin the selection.”

The Netherlands’ final Group C game is against Switzerland on Sunday, which may well come too soon for Miedema.

The Dutch are expected to progress into the knockouts, although Group C remains finely poised with all four nations on one point after the opening round of matches.

Miedema has scored 94 goals in 112 appearances for the Netherlands and is regarded as one of the best players in the world.

The 25-year-old held talks with Barcelona and PSG this year before extending her contract at Arsenal, where she has played since joining from Bayern Munich in 2017.

