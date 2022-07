Football

‘We annihilated them!’ – England fans react after Lionesses' ‘incredible’ eight-goal win

Yara El-Shaboury spoke to England fans after the Lionesses made sure of a place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2022 with a record-breaking 8-0 victory over Norway in Brighton. The result meant they became the first nation ever to score eight goals at a European Championships.

00:00:15, an hour ago