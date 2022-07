Football

‘Words can’t’ describe it!’ - Beth Mead’s father on Lionesses being ‘pioneers’ ahead of Sweden Euro 2022 semi-final

Yara El-Shaboury spoke to Beth Mead’s father ahead of England’s semi-final against Sweden at Euro 2022. He backed Mead to finish as top scorer and also spoke of the pioneering role this team are playing in the growth of the game.

00:01:48, an hour ago