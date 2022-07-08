Football

‘You’re good, France are better!’ – French fan after England scrape past Austria at Euro 2022

England kicked off Euro 2022 with a 1-0 win over Austria, and Eurosport spoke to a French fan to see if they were worried by what they saw. A first-half goal from Beth Mead saw the Lionesses kick off their campaign with a win in front of a 68,871 crowd at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Although not at their fluid best, England were good value for the win and rarely threatened by their opponents.

00:00:24, an hour ago