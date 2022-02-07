The UK and Ireland have agreed to launch a bid to host EURO 2028, whilst shelving plans to land the 2030 World Cup.

The associations of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England released a joint statement on Monday morning detailing the arrangement.

It read: "Following an extensive feasibility study, which assessed the potential opportunities in international football, the football associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have agreed to focus on a bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the third largest sports event in the world.

The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and likely costs of hosting major international tournaments. On balance, the five associations have decided to focus solely on an official bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, and have agreed not to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Hosting a UEFA EURO offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

"It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host UEFA EURO 2028 and to welcome all of Europe. It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.

"We believe the UK and the Republic of Ireland can offer UEFA and European football something special in 2028 – a compact and unique five-way hosting collaboration that will provide a great experience for the teams and the fans.

"We continue to collaborate with our Government Partners of the UK and Ireland about the next steps."

The decision to focus on EURO 2028 in favour of the 2030 World Cup was reportedly influenced by guidance from senior figures in the game who felt it would be unwise following England's failed bid to host the 2018 World Cup.

The final of EURO 2028 would be likely to take place at Wembley.

In the UK and Ireland's absence, Spain and Portugal look set to be the only European bidder for the 2030 World Cup.

