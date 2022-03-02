Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has criticised Artem Dzyuba and his Russian international teammates in an expletive-laden Instagram post for remaining “silent” over the Ukraine invasion.

Mykolenko moved to Everton from Dynamo Kyiv in January and the Ukrainian embraced compatriot Oleksandr Zinchenko in a poignant moment before Saturday’s match against Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Mykolenko specifically called out Russian men’s captain Dzyuba on his Instagram story, with the message on Tuesday in his native language.

"Whilst you b***h and your s***head footballers are silent, @artem.dzyuba, civilians are being killed in Ukraine,” Mykolenko said.

"You and most importantly your children will be locked in your s***hole for your whole life. And I am sincerely happy for it. You will never be forgiven."

Russia striker Fedor Smolov spoke out against the invasion last week, posting on Instagram: “No to War!!!”

The sanctions mean the Russian men’s team will not compete in this month’s World Cup play-off match against Poland, while as it stands the women’s team will not play in this summer’s Euro 2022 competition.

Spartak Moscow were also thrown out of the Europa League, with RB Leipzig receiving a bye into the quarter-finals.

"The recent decision taken by UEFA and FIFA although expected, is extremely upsetting,” Spartak said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the efforts that our club made in the Europa League have been nullified for reasons that are far outside the remit of sports.”

Pep: Playing football best for Zinchenko

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola handed Zinchenko the armband ahead of their FA Cup match at Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Zinchenko and Posh captain Frankie Kent held a Ukrainian flag before the match, and after the 2-0 win Guardiola said playing football is “best” for the defender.

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City, Referee Andy Madley and Frankie Kent of Peterborough United hold a Ukrainian flag to indicate peace and sympathy with Ukraine Image credit: Getty Images

“Of course it is not an easy period for Alex,” Guardiola said.

"He got not just [support from our fans], but all around the world, the UK, about this insane situation we are living in right now.

"Playing football is the best way for him. We are through to the next round and it was a good night knowing the difficulty of the FA Cup away.

"They started much better than us in the second half but the rest, we controlled difficult conditions on the pitch, we adapted well and at the end the quality of the players made the difference."

