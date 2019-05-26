LIVE

Dynamo Kiev - FC Lviv

Ukrainian Premier League - 26 May 2019

Ukrainian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Dynamo Kiev and FC Lviv live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Oleksandr Khatskevich or Bohdan Blavatskyi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dynamo Kiev and FC Lviv? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dynamo Kiev vs FC Lviv. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

