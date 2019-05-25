LIVE

Karpaty Lviv - Olimpik Donetsk

Ukrainian Premier League - 25 May 2019

Ukrainian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Karpaty Lviv and Olimpik Donetsk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabri or Igor Klimovskiy? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Karpaty Lviv and Olimpik Donetsk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Karpaty Lviv vs Olimpik Donetsk. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

