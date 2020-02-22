LIVE

Dynamo Kiev - Vorskla Poltava

Ukrainian Premier League - 22 February 2020

Ukrainian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Dynamo Kiev and Vorskla Poltava live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksey Mikhaylichenko or Youri Maksimov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dynamo Kiev and Vorskla Poltava? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dynamo Kiev vs Vorskla Poltava. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

