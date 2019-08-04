Shakhtar Donetsk
    -
    17:30
    04/08/19
    Metalist Stadium
    Karpaty Lviv
      Ukrainian Premier League • Day 2
      Shakhtar Donetsk - Karpaty Lviv
      Ukrainian Premier League - 4 August 2019

      Ukrainian Premier League – Follow the Football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Karpaty Lviv live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 4 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


