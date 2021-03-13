FC Mynai - Inhulets Petrove

Follow the Ukrainian Premier League live Football match between FC Mynai and Inhulets Petrove with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 13 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vasyl Kobin or Sergiy Lavrynenko? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Mynai and Inhulets Petrove news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Mynai and Inhulets Petrove. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

