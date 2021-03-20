Vorskla Poltava - Olimpik Donetsk

Follow the Ukrainian Premier League live Football match between Vorskla Poltava and Olimpik Donetsk with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 20 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Youri Maksimov or Youri Kalitvintsev? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Vorskla Poltava and Olimpik Donetsk news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Vorskla Poltava and Olimpik Donetsk. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

