FC Mariupol
Finished
1
1
-
2
0
15:00
01/08/21
Volodymyr Boiko Stadium
Desna
Ukrainian Premier League • Day 2
  • 2nd Half
  • FC Mariupol
  • Desna
  • TotovytskyyVoloshyn
    90'
  • Bezborodko
    90'
  • 89'
  • 79'
  • Chobotenko
    78'
  • ZhukShevtsov
    76'
  • MyshnovMampasi
    74'
  • 73'
  • HutsuliakBezborodko
    72'
  • ArveladzeDombrovskyi
    71'
  • Budkivskyi
    71'
  • Selin
    68'
  • Kulakov
    65'
  • Safronov
    64'
  • Peterman
    57'
  • 57'
  • Kalytvyntsev
    49'
  • 1/2 Time
  • FC Mariupol
  • Desna
  • TsymbaliukZhuk
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • FC Mariupol
  • Desna
  • Kashchuk
    35'
  • Kashchuk
    28'
avant-match

FC Mariupol - Desna

Follow the Ukrainian Premier League live Football match between FC Mariupol and Desna with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 August 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Ostap Markevych or Aleksandr Ryabokon? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest FC Mariupol and Desna news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Mariupol and Desna. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
