Inhulets Petrove - Dynamo Kiev

Follow the Ukrainian Premier League live Football match between Inhulets Petrove and Dynamo Kiev with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 18 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Sergiy Lavrynenko or Mircea Lucescu? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Inhulets Petrove and Dynamo Kiev news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Inhulets Petrove and Dynamo Kiev. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

