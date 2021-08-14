Veres Rivne - Vorskla Poltava

Follow the Ukrainian Premier League live Football match between Veres Rivne and Vorskla Poltava with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 14 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Yuriy Virt or Youri Maksimov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Veres Rivne and Vorskla Poltava news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Veres Rivne and Vorskla Poltava. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

