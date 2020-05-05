Umbro to become England kit supplier

England's players react after winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between England and Australia

England Rugby and Umbro announced a four-year partnership on Tuesday for the UK-based sportswear maker to supply kits for the men's, women's, sevens and age-grade teams from Sept.

Umbro will take over from Canterbury as the England team's kit supplier. No financial details of the deal were given.

"We are delighted to be entering this new chapter," England Rugby Chief Commercial Officer Simon Massie-Taylor said in a statement.

More renowned for making kits for soccer teams, Umbro has experience in rugby union, having supported each of the home nations, many clubs and the only British and Irish Lions team to win a series in New Zealand, in 1971.

"The partnership between Umbro and England... is a seminal chapter in our history," Umbro Managing Director Anthony Little added.

"The first time the England rugby team runs out onto the pitch, wearing the double-diamond logo, will be a proud moment for us, as an English brand."

