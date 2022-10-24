Aston Villa have appointed Unai Emery as their new head coach.

Former Arsenal boss Emery joins from Villarreal and replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week after a poor start to the season.

Emery has also managed Valencia, Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain. He is a four-time winner of the Europa League.

He will take over from November 1 after his work permit is finalised so will not be in charge for Villa's trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

Emery joined Villarreal in 2020, having been dismissed by Arsenal in 2019 following an 18-month spell in charge.

He took the Gunners to the Europa League final, where they lost to Chelsea, and won the competition two years later with Villarreal.

He also took the La Liga side to last year's Champions League semi-finals.

Emery was reportedly close to taking over at Newcastle last year following Steve Bruce's sacking.

The BBC have reported that Villa have paid a £5.2m buyout fee to Villarreal for Emery.

