Football

Unai Emery confirms Newcastle interest after Villarreal’s 2-0 win against Young Boys

Unai Emery confirmed that Newcastle United are interesting in making him their new head coach. Emery was speaking after he guided Villarreal to a 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday which could prove to be his last game in charge of the Spanish side.

00:00:57, an hour ago