Unai Emery on Manchester United: They are the favourites... just like the Europa League final

Speaking ahead of the Champions League clash between the two sides Villarreal manager Unai Emery said that Manchester United were the favourites. However Emery added that this was also the case when the two teams met in the Europa League final last season, a game that his side emerged victorious from.

00:01:24, an hour ago