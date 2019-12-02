Under-23 coach Mullins to take charge of Watford at Leicester

Watford fired Flores on Sunday less than three months into his second spell with the club, after the Spaniard led them to one win in their last 10 league matches.

Flores is the second permanent manager to be sacked by the league's bottom club this season after they dismissed Spaniard Javi Gracia four games into the campaign.

Mullins, the former Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Portsmouth midfielder, joined Watford's coaching staff in 2016 and will look to guide them to their second league win this season.

British media reported that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was a contender for the position along with ex-Swansea City manager Paul Clement.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)