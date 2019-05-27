Union Berlin promoted to Bundesliga, Stuttgart relegated

Union twice hit the post in the 66th and 67th minutes in a very physical encounter, but it was their two goals in the first leg in Stuttgart that secured their spot in the top division next season.

For Stuttgart, who had finished the campaign third from bottom, it was their second relegation in four seasons.

Hanover 96 and Nuremberg were relegated from the Bundesliga while Cologne and Paderborn won automatic promotion to the top flight. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Toby Davis)