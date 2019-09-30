United held by Arsenal as both struggle to shine

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on Monday in a Premier League game which was a poor imitation of some of the past classic clashes between the clubs.

Scott McTominay gave United the lead before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled for Arsenal, who moved up to fourth with 12 points from seven games. United are 10th with nine points.

United keeper David De Gea pulled off a fine double-save in the 44th minute, pushing out a low shot from Bukayo Saka and then doing well to keep out Matteo Guendouzi's follow-up.

Moments later, United had the lead when Marcus Rashford found McTominay on the edge of the box and his slightly deflected shot towards the top corner beat the motionless Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal got back on level terms in controversial circumstances in the 58th minute with a goal from Aubameyang.

United left-back Axel Tuanzebe gave the ball away to Saka who threaded through to Aubameyang but the linesman raised his flag well before the Gunners striker put the ball past De Gea.

VAR review correctly showed that Harry Maguire had played Aubameyang onside and the goal was then given but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared furious that the linesman had flagged when recent practice has been for the flag not to be shown until the end of a move.

Leno made two good saves to keep Unai Emery's side on level terms, diving to deny Maguire's effort from the edge of the box and then reacted well to keep out Rashford's stoppage time free kick. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)