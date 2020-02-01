United held by Wolves on Fernandes debut

The result leaves United in sixth place, six points behind Chelsea who occupy the fourth Champions League spot while Wolves are seventh, level on 35 points with United. Sheffield United are a point better off in fifth.

Portugal international Fernandes joined United on Thursday from Sporting in a move which reportedly cost an initial 55 million euros ($61.02 million) and was thrown straight into the starting midfield.

Fernandes had a good opportunity just before the break with the ball falling to him invitingly but his well-struck effort was straight at compatriot Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal.

The midfielder tested Rui Patricio with a long-range free-kick after the break and Juan Mata saw an effort flash just wide of the post.

After Wolves striker Raul Jimenez tested David de Gea at the end of a swift counter attack, Romain Saiss then missed a great chance, heading wide from inside the box.

United could have snatched the points in stoppage time when Aaron Wan-Bissaka delivered a dangerous cross from the right but substitute Diogo Dalot's header was off target.

