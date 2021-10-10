The United Kingdom government has approved visas for girls from the Afghan Women’s Development Team to settle in the country.

Girls from the team fled Afghanistan following the Taliban’s return to power in August.

They travelled to Pakistan, but their temporary visas were set to expire - which raised the prospect of them having to return to Afghanistan.

However, the UK government stepped in to grant visas for them to settle in the country.

A government spokesperson said: "We are working to finalise visas to the Afghan Women’s Development Team and look forward to welcoming them to the UK shortly.

"The government is committed to doing all it can to support those most in need, including vulnerable women and girls, and those at risk who have had to flee Afghanistan.

"The UK’s evacuation operation helped over 15,000 people to safety including British nationals, Afghan locally employed staff, and other vulnerable people."

