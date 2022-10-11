Advertisement
Football

'Unpleasant feeling' - Lionel Messi still out for PSG's Champions League clash with Benfica, says Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Christophe Galtier, spoke ahead of Benfica in their UEFA Champions League Group H match on Tuesday. Lionel Messi will miss Tuesday's match because of a minor leg injury, the French club said. Messi, sat out PSG’s goalless draw at Reims in the French league over the weekend because of the pain in one of his calves. PSG said in a statement that Messi is not yet ready.

00:01:31, 3 minutes ago

