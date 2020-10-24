The prolific Poland forward fired Bayern in front after 10 minutes when he was given too much space by the Eintracht defence and headed the second from a corner before the half hour.

He completed his hat-trick in the 61th minute from Douglas Costa's pass before substitutes Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala added two more goals.

Bayern moved into second place with 12 points from five games, one behind RB Leipzig who beat Hertha Berlin 2-1. Eintracht, unbeaten in their first four games, have eight points. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

