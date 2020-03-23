US federation names sports executive William Wilson as CEO

Soccer Federation named sports executive William Wilson as its new CEO and secretary general on Monday, less than two weeks after former President Carlos Cordeiro's resignation.

Cordeiro stepped down amid an outcry over the U.S. women's national soccer team's pay equity lawsuit.

Wilson, a former executive vice president at the Wasserman sports agency, joins new President Cindy Parlow Cone as the organisation aims to "grow participation levels (and) increase our commercial business."

"I have always admired the federation," Wilson said in a statement. "There is nothing like harnessing our nation's support behind our women's and men's national teams."

Wilson joins the governing body amid a state of flux for professional sport, with the coronavirus pandemic prompting the likely postponement of the upcoming Olympic Games. (Reporting By Amy Tennery Editing by Ian Chadband)