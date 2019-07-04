US head to Gold Cup final after 3-1 win over Jamaica

The home side got the perfect start after eight minutes when Weston McKennie stormed into the box to pick up a cut back from Reggie Cannon and sidefoot home from six meters out.

The teams were then withdrawn from the field in Nashville after 15 minutes due to lightning.

The United States were in control when play resumed and Christian Pulisic made it 2-0 after 52 minutes when he pounced on a loose ball inside the box.

Shamar Nicholson headed Jamaica back into contention in 69 minutes but Pulisic restored the United States' two-goal cushion three minutes from time.

The defending champions will now play arch rivals Mexico in Sunday’s final at Soldier Field in Chicago.

