Football

USA cut short presser after criticism from Iranian journalist

A media conference to preview the USA's must-win World Cup game against Iran ended abruptly on Sunday. After a presser where Tim Ream and Walker Zimmermann were asked repeated questions about the current human rights situation in Iran, the US national team's Director of Communications, Michael Kammarman, wrapped up proceedings after a critical comment from Iranian journalist Shervin Taheri.

00:01:36, 15 minutes ago