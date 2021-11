Football

Usain Bolt focused 'on being a dad and his music' since retirement

Sprint legend Usain Bolt laced up his running shoes once more as he took part in the Expo 2020 Dubai race in the United Arab Emirates - a 1.45 kilometre family run created to raise funds for charity. Bolt also revealed what he has been up to since he hung up his spikes, with his 'main focus' as a father to three children and branching out into the music world.

00:01:44, 34 minutes ago