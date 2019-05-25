Valencia knock Barcelona off Copa del Rey throne
SEVILLA, Spain, May 25 (Reuters) - Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, ending the Spanish champions' four-year winning streak in the competition and denying them a domestic double.
Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno struck first-half goals to give Marcelino's dominant Valencia control of the final in Seville's sweltering Benito Villamarin stadium.
Record 30-times Cup winners Barcelona struggled without injured duo Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele but Lionel Messi pulled the Catalans back into the game with a finish from close range.
Goncalo Guedes missed a gilt-edged chance in stoppage-time for Valencia but they held on to win their first major trophy since last lifting the Cup in 2008. (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react