Valencia loan Roma captain Florenzi

Florenzi, who has 35 caps for Italy, came through the youth setup at Roma, playing in both defence and midfield for his boyhood club. He was part of the team that reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2018.

The 28-year-old was named captain of the club last year in the wake of Daniel De Rossi's departure.

However, he found himself out of favour this season under new coach Paulo Fonseca. (Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli Editing by Christian Radnedge)