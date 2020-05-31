Football

Valencia respond to Atalanta coach's coronavirus confession

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

coach Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta Bergamo during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta Bergamo v Valencia at the Stadio San Siro on February 19, 2020 in Milan Italy

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
18 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his side's Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Gasperini told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport on Sunday that he felt ill on the day before the last-16 second leg match in Valencia on March 10, which was played without spectators as northern Italy was then the epicentre of the virus in Europe.

Football

Hat-trick hero Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

AN HOUR AGO

He also confirmed he has since tested positive from an antibodies test.

Valencia later issued a statement saying they were surprised at Gasperini's admission he had symptoms with the coronavirus before the match and did not take preventative measures.

Play Icon
WATCH

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05

"Such actions, if this was the case, would have put at risk numerous people during the trip to - and stay in - Valencia," added the statement.

"It should be remembered tat this game was held behind closed doors amidst strict safety measures... to prevent the risk of COVID-19 contagion, precisely due to the presence of persons from an area already publicly classified as 'at risk'."

A week after the match, which Atalanta won 4-3 for an 8-4 aggregate victory, Valencia announced that 35% of their squad and staff had tested positive for the virus.

Daniel Wass of Valencia, Marten de Roon of Atalanta Bergamo during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta Bergamo v Valencia at the Stadio San Siro on February 19, 2020 in Milan Italy

Image credit: Getty Images

Gasperini detailed his suffering in the interview with Gazzetta, saying: "I was scared. The day before the game I was sick, and the afternoon of the game I felt worse. I slept badly the next two nights.

"If you look at the pictures, I did not look good on the bench. I didn’t have a fever, but I felt like I did."

Gasperini added that he self-isolated for three weeks at Atalanta's training ground after the trip to Valencia and while soccer leagues around the world were postponed due to the pandemic and respected social distancing with his family.

The first leg between the two sides at the San Siro in Milan, attended by more than 40,000 fans, is believed to have led to many infections in Italy and Spain, with Bergamo mayor Giorgio Gori later describing the match as a "biological bomb".

Italy has the third highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with over 33,000 deaths, while over 27,000 lives have been lost in Spain due to the virus.

Football

Bundesliga Five Truths: Six-goal Dortmund not ruthless enough

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Hat-trick hero Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Bundesliga Five Truths: Six-goal Dortmund not ruthless enough

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

2 HOURS AGO
Football

'Sancho makes the Bundesliga look like an amateur league' - Reaction as Sancho hits hat-trick

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Highlights: Bayern Munich go 10 points clear with Fortuna Dusseldorf thrashing

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Hansi Flick after Dusseldorf drubbing: They should have made our lives difficult

00:00:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Europa League

Celtic dumped out of Europa League by Zenit St Petersburg

22/02/2018 AT 21:10
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleHat-trick hero Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt