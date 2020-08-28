Roberto joined West Ham on a free transfer in 2019 and made his full debut in a 2-0 victory against Newport County in the League Cup.

However, his time at the east London club was plagued by high-profile errors, with the 34-year-old conceding 17 goals in just 10 appearances. He was loaned out to Spanish side Deportivo Alaves in January.

"Roberto's transfer brings to an end a one-season stay in east London," West Ham said. "The Club would like to wish him well for the future." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

