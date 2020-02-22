Van Aanholt thunderbolt against Newcastle gives Palace first win in 2020

It was also Palace's first win of the year and their first since a 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Boxing Day, ending a run of eight games without a win in all competitions.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka denied Palace twice in the early stages from corners, flinging himself to his right to claw out a Gary Cahill header before denying Scott Dann in a similar fashion.

However, the Slovak goalkeeper found himself wrong-footed when Van Aanholt stepped up at the stroke of halftime and fired a free kick past his outstretched arm and into the net.

Newcastle were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Valentino Lazaro dragged back Wilfried Zaha to prevent the winger from going one-on-one with Dubravka and the Austrian walked off the pitch even before the card was produced.

The result allowed Palace to leapfrog a toothless Newcastle, who had only two shots on target, and move up to 13th in the standings with 33 points -- two points ahead. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)