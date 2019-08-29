Van Dijk, Bronze pick up UEFA Player of the Year awards
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Following are the award winners who were honoured by UEFA during the Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco.
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Olympique Lyonnais)
Best players of the 2018/19 Champions League
Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax)
Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
UEFA President's Award: Eric Cantona
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
