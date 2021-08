Football

'Van Dijk came through proper test against Burnley' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that star defender Virgil van Dijk came through "a proper test" in the 2-0 win over Burnley in front of a packed Anfield on Saturday. The Dutchman was appearing in front of a home crowd for the first time since his injury in the Merseyside derby at the start of last season.

