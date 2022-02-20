A thumping header from Vanessa Gilles saw Canada beat Germany 1-0 at Carrow Road on Sunday evening, giving them the first win of the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup.

Ad

Gilles’ goal was enough to secure victory for Bev Priestman’s side, with the Canadian centre-back rising highest to meet Janine Beckie’s corner and power past Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

Football 'We should've scored more' - Wiegman rues England's missed chances in Canada draw 18/02/2022 AT 15:07

Germany had a whole host of chances to equalise, ending the game with 19 shots in total, and dominated the ball with 62 per cent possession.

They also had two penalty shouts, the first when Lina Magull’s shot hit Gilles’ arm in the first half and the second when the Canada goalscorer misjudged a defensive header and dragged down the onrushing Giulia Gwinn.

They were also lucky not to have Berger sent off, however, after the goalkeeper rushed off her line and clattered into Nichelle Prince only for the foul to go unnoticed. Canada held on for the win, meaning they now top the tournament table with four points from their first two games.

- - -

The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

Football Bright and Beckie trade spectacular goals as England draw with Canada 17/02/2022 AT 17:34