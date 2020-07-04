VAR denies Real Betis penalty in 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo

July 4 (Reuters) - Celta Vigo were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis at the Balaidos Stadium in La Liga on Saturday after the visitors were denied a second half penalty by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Nolito gave Celta the lead in the first half with a clever free kick from a tight angle, bending his effort around the wall before the ball beat goalkeeper Joel Robles and sneaked in at the near post.

Betis were awarded a penalty in the second half when Rafinha made contact with Andres Guardado's foot as he took his shot at the edge of the box but the referee overturned the decision following a three-minute VAR review.

However, the visitors were the better side in the second half and their domination paid off in the 79th minute when centre back Zouhair Feddal controlled a deep cross from a set-piece play to fire home the equaliser.

The result leaves Celta in 17th place with 35 points, six points above the relegation zone, while Betis remain in 13th place with 38 points. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

