Vardy at the double as Leicester thrash Newcastle 5-0

Despite playmaker James Maddison missing out due to an ankle injury, Leicester still got off to a great start when defender Pereira finished a surging run at the flat-footed Newcastle defence by slotting the ball home in the 16th minute.

Whatever slim chance Newcastle had of getting something out of the game quickly evaporated when midfielder Isaac Hayden was shown a straight red card just before halftime for a dangerous challenge on Dennis Praet.

Vardy added the second in the 54th minute, latching on to a pass from Harvey Barnes to finish first-time with his left foot from a very tight angle. There was more shambolic defending from Newcastle as Paul Dummett deflected Praet's shot into his own goal shortly afterwards.

Vardy stole in at the far post to head the fourth from Marc Albrighton's cross in the 64th minute and Wilfred Ndidi scored the fifth in the final minute of normal time.

The win lifts Leicester to third place on 14 points ahead of their visit to Liverpool, while Steve Bruce's side are second from bottom and will host Manchester United next. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)