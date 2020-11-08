Vardy made no mistake with his first spot-kick in the 15th minute after Wolves were penalised for handball, but just before halftime he struck his second straight down the middle and into the legs of Rui Patricio after Rayan Ait Nouri brought down James Justin.

There were late chances for both sides as Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a stunning save to deny Ruben Neves and Harvey Barnes blazed a late deflected shot over the bar at the other end.

Leicester climbed to the top of the table with 18 points from eight games, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and two clear of champions Liverpool who play Manchester City later on Sunday. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

