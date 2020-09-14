Ribamar put Vasco ahead after 35 minutes but although Matheus equalized for the home side five minutes into the second half, a quick double from German Cano and Ygor in the 71st and 73rd minutes respectively put Vasco 3-1 ahead and in the driving seat.
Matheus pulled a goal back for Botafogo six minutes from the final whistle but Vasco held on to take all three points.
The result means Vasco climb into fourth place with 17 points from nine games, three points behind leaders Internacional, who have played a game more.
Botafogo, who have now gone five games without a win, are fourth from bottom of the league, with nine points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
