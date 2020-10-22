Gustavo Mantuan put Corinthians ahead midway through the first half when he finished off a sweeping move before Ribamar equalised for the home side with a cute backheel after 73 minutes.

However, Everaldo’s cross was deflected into the net with seconds remaining to seal the points for the visitors, who scored two goals for the first time in eight games.

The three points lifted Corinthians to 10th in the 20-team Serie A, while Vasco sit just above the drop zone. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

