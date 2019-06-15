Venezuela draw 0-0 with Peru in their Copa America opener

Christofer Gonzales’s 11th-minute goal was disallowed for offside earlier in the move and then Jefferson Farfan suffered the same fate 19 minutes into the second half after his header hit the net.

The goals were rare bright spots in a game in which Venezuela played the last 16 minutes with 10 men after Luis Mago was sent off.

The result means both sides are tied in second place in Group A, behind host nation Brazil who beat Bolivia 3-0 in the tournament’s opening match on Friday. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Clare Fallon)