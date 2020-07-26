Veretout penalties give Roma another win

ROME, July 26 (Reuters) - AS Roma midfielder Jordan Veretout converted two penalties to give them a 2-1 win over his former club Fiorentina as they continued their impressive recent run in Serie A on Sunday.

The Frenchman put Roma ahead in the 45th minute after Bruno Peres ran onto Edin Dzeko's pass and was tripped by Pol Lirola.

German Pezzella headed against the post for Fiorentina and Nikola Milenkovic equalised nine minutes into the second half when he headed in from a corner.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan hit the post for Roma who were awarded another penalty when Dzeko went down under a challenge from Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano and Veretout converted again with three minutes left.

Roma, who have won five and drawn won of their last six games, remained fifth with 64 points which would earn them a Europa League group stage place next season. Fiorentina are 12th with 43.

Udinese followed up Thursday's defeat by Juventus by winning 1-0 at Cagliari with a second-minute goal from Stefano Okaka while Torino ensured their survival with a 1-1 draw at home to relegated SPAL.

Simone Verdi put Torino ahead with a solo goal in the 57th minute and SPAL, thrashed 6-1 at home by Roma in midweek, equalised with a Marco D'Alessandro goal in the 80th minute. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

