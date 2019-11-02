Veretout penalty gives Rome 2-1 win over Napoli

The defeat left Napoli with 18 points from 11 games, eight behind leaders Juventus who were away to neighbours Torino later on Saturday.

Nicolo Zaniolo fired Roma ahead in the 19th minute and they missed a chance to go further ahead when Aleksandar Kolarov's penalty was saved by Alex Meret minutes later

Roma were awarded another penalty in the 55th minute, this time converted by Jordan Veretout. Arkadiusz Milik pulled back a goal for Napoli in the 72nd minute but it was not enough to prevent Roma chalking up a third successive league win which left them third with 22 points. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)